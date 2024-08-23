Dunedin driver live streams high-speed highway mayhem

Photo: Getty Images

A driver led Dunedin police on a 230km high-speed chase while live streaming the action on his phone.

The highway mayhem only came to an end when the 31-year-old man crashed into multiple vehicles and was spiked south of Waihola.

The drama began when the man was clocked at 165kmh north of Dunedin, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

After driving through Oamaru he doubled back and sped towards Dunedin with police units in pursuit.

Police attempted to stop him in Dunedin but the man evaded them.

"He crashed into multiple vehicles including police, near South Road around 7:45pm and crashed into another vehicle on the southern motorway before being spiked south of Waihola."

The driver was placed under arrest by a dog unit but continued to resist police, and was bitten as a result.

He was transported to Dunedin Hospital for treatment, Snr Sgt Bond said

The man was due in court this morning on charges including failing to stop, reckless driving, wilful damage, resisting police, failing to stop to ascertain injury and refusing officers request for blood.

- Anyone saw this vehicle can call police on 105.