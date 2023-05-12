Dunedin drivers snared in early morning speed trap

Photo: Christine O'Connor/ODT Files

An early morning speed trap in South Dunedin netted five speeding motorists in less than 30 minutes today.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said the drivers received infringement notices for travelling on the Caversham Valley Motorway at speeds of up to 108kmh, between 6am and 6.30am.

The speed limit in the area was 80kmh, he said.

‘‘Just a reminder to motorists, it doesn’t matter what time of the day it is, still abide by the speed limits.’’