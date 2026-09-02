A Dunedin man’s alleged drunk drive came to an end after he got out of his car to try and fight a random pedestrian.

The 40-year-old man attracted multiple calls to police due to his manner of driving on Monday, Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said.

Officers eventually found him at 6.40pm parked up in Middleton Rd and allegedly trying to pick a fight with a man standing on the side of the road.

He continued to “challenge and threaten” the other man as police approached the scene, Sgt Lee said.

Police deployed pepper spray and began “laser-painting” his chest — laser painting refers to aiming a taser's built-in targeting laser sight at a person without actually discharging the device's electrical probes, to act as a non-lethal deterrent.

The man was “highly resistant” and was threatening the officers throughout their interaction, Sgt Lee said.

Eventually, the man underwent breath testing procedures and recorded a breath alcohol level of 591mcgs — the legal limit is 250mcgs.

He was arrested, charged with making threats, threatening to kill, resisting police, disorderly behaviour likely to cause violence, and breath alcohol level over 400mcg.

The man was bailed and would appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz