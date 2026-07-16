The Print Room co-founder Chris Brun heat-presses artwork for Gracie Abrams’ Daughter from Hell and The Rolling Stones’ Foreign Tongues on to blank tote bags at the company’s Grosvenor St premises. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON A Dunedin printing company is working with Universal Music to produce official merchandise for major international artists including The Rolling Stones and Gracie Abrams. The Print Room recently produced two limited runs of tote bags, up to 100 units each, featuring artwork for the two artists’ latest respective albums, Foreign Tongues and Daughter from Hell. The merchandise was for exclusive listening parties hosted by Universal Music in Auckland, and was given to attendees at the events. The Print Room co-founder Jon Thom said the designs were printed on in-house blank stock at the company’s Grosvenor St premises and were delivered a couple of weeks ago. The screen printing, embroidery and promotional products business had worked with the likes of Universal Music, Sony and Live Nation before to produce merchandise for artists, but The Rolling Stones was probably the biggest name yet. ‘‘It is fairly rare that these people come to New Zealand, or that they would be doing various different activities or launches in New Zealand,’’ Mr Thom said. ‘‘It is quite special to be one chosen to roll out that merch. ‘‘All this stuff’s often in Auckland, so to be a Dunedin company and be chosen to do that is pretty cool as well.’’ Other artists The Print Room had printed for in the past included Olivia Dean, Olivia Rodrigo, HAIM, Lucy Dacus, boygenius and Kacey Musgraves. Printed caps were also made for the Daughter from Hell listening party. Mr Thom said The Print Room produced official licensed merchandise for Fatboy Slim, which was sold at all shows across his New Zealand tour, as well as for music festival Rhythm & Vines on several occasions. ‘‘We taught Netsky how to screen print at Rhythm & Vines — that was quite a special experience.’’ The company’s music merchandising work had come about organically rather than being a particular area it was targeting. Earlier this year, The Print Room opened an office in Melbourne, where Mr Thom is now based. Music merchandising would not be a core focus for the company across the Ditch as there were already some big competitors solely focused on that area, he said. Work was also continuing on the company’s new factory, being built in Kaikorai Valley Rd. At the site, the pad was down and the trusses were under way. The factory, once completed, would be ‘‘a dream come true’’, Mr Thom said. That and the expansion into Australia would allow the company, which began with an old door as its first manual screen printing machine more than 10 years ago, to continue to grow. ‘‘Pretty pleased with where we’ve got to so far, but I feel like we’re only really just getting started.’’ tim.scott@odt.co.nz