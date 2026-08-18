A Dunedin man says he stole fuel because he was living in his car, but a judge pointed out he seemed to “go through more petrol than a courier driver”. Martin Richard Cotton, 33, appeared in the Dunedin on Tuesday and was sentenced to seven months’ imprisonment after admitting stealing fuel on 16 occasions, four charges of shoplifting, aggravated drink-driving, aggravated driving while suspended, as well as breaching community work and supervision. The defendant’s lawyer Philip Ross explained his client was homeless at the time and living in his car. He was stealing both petrol and diesel because his girlfriend was also homeless and living in her car, which used a different fuel to his, he said. But Judge David Robinson noted the thefts were occurring daily, sometimes twice a day. “You seem to go through more petrol than a courier driver,” the judge said. “You really have embarked on a pattern of helping yourself to fuel and groceries.” The judge noted all the dishonesty charges had been racked up while the defendant was either on bail or serving a sentence. Judge Robinson disqualified Cotton from driving for 12 months and one day, but did not order him to pay reparation as he had no means. felicity.dear@odt.co.nz