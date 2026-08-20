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Dunedin gelato makers get their first taste of sweet success at national awards

Blue Cockatoo Dessert Bar co-owners\\u00A0Melanie Hartmann and Hannes Bareiter sample the gelato flavours that won them six awards at the\\u00A02026 New Zealand Ice Cream and Gelato Awards. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery
Blue Cockatoo Dessert Bar co-owners\\u00A0Melanie Hartmann and Hannes Bareiter sample the gelato flavours that won them six awards at the\\u00A02026 New Zealand Ice Cream and Gelato Awards. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery
Blue Cockatoo Dessert Bar co-owners Melanie Hartmann and Hannes Bareiter sample the gelato flavours that won them six awards at the 2026 New Zealand Ice Cream and Gelato Awards. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery
John Lewis
Thursday, August 20, 2026
News|Dunedin