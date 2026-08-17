SECTIONS
News|Dunedin
News|Dunedin
Latest News
1
SUBSCRIBER
DunedinAugust 17

More than $500,000 funding for surf event from DCC

2
SUBSCRIBER
Central OtagoAugust 17

‘Extraordinarily well-regarded’ man jailed for rape, violence

3
SUBSCRIBER
SouthlandAugust 17

Airport to get toilet after a long wait

4
SUBSCRIBER
DunedinAugust 17

Dunedin businessman and rapist jailed for five years — but will appeal convictions

5
NationalAugust 17

Tetraplegic man left alone for 12 hours after healthcare company fails to provide cover