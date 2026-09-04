An allegedly drunk Dunedin man stumbling in the middle of a rural road tried to assault officers before smashing a patrol car window when police tried to move him.

The 39-year-old had been the subject of multiple calls to police after numerous motorists driving down Jeffcoates Rd, near Waldronville, had to swerve to avoid hitting him on Wednesday, Sergeant Matt Lee said.

When police arrived at 9pm he was still wandering in the middle of the road.

The man was allegedly heavily intoxicated and was “confrontational, aggressive, and threatening towards the attending police officers,” Sgt Lee said.

While being arrested he allegedly threatened to kill officers, made multiple attempts to assault them, then smashed the window of their patrol vehicle, Sgt Lee said.

He was eventually arrested and charged with wilful damage, threats to kill, and endangering transport.

The man was bailed to appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

At 7.45pm on the same day, police were dealing with another drunk man in Dunedin Central.

Multiple people called police to report that a 43-year-old man was allegedly trying to start fights with pedestrians in St Andrews St, Sgt Lee said.

Police located him quickly and he was arrested.

He was also wanted for his actions earlier in the day when he shoplifted a haul of clothing valued at $759 from a George St store.

The man was charged with shoplifting, possessing cannabis, disorderly behaviour likely to cause violence, and possession of an offensive weapon.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz