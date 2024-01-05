Dunedin museums hit by bomb threats

Toitu Otago Settlers Museum. Photo: ODT

Dunedin museums were targeted in a wave of fake bomb threats which caused disruption across the country.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police were called to two Dunedin museums, the Tūhura Otago Museum and the Toitū Otago Settlers Museum, on Wednesday morning.

The museums both received emails stating that there was a bomb in the building and it would ‘‘go off in a few hours.’’

Police arrived, completed reassurance checks in both museums and found no explosives.

The museums were two of several nationwide to receive the same email and police received 17 calls regarding bomb threats nationwide.

No explosives were found at any of the museums targeted.

This was just the latest round of mass bomb threats after police nationwide.

Last month, many public services, including the Dunedin City Council, were the target of fake bomb threats.

A police spokesman at the time said threatening emails had caused significant and unnecessary concern to public services over the last month.

‘‘In some recent cases, services have been disrupted due to needless evacuations.’’

