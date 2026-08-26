Women do not necessarily have to choose between their responsibilities and their dreams, the Dunedin-based winner of an international Indian beauty pageant says. University of Otago postdoctoral fellow and research scientist Dr Shilpa Saseendran Nair was recently crowned the winner of this year’s Glammon Mrs India Worldwide pageant, held in Jaipur, India. Dr Nair, who is also a mother-of-two, entrepreneur and dancer, said she wore many different hats and balancing different responsibilities had always been a part of her life. The 39-year-old is working at the university on antimicrobial research and developing new ways to control harmful bacteria. Alongside her university research, she runs Real World Labs — a small laboratory testing business that provides microbiological testing services for commercial products, including antimicrobial and disinfectant efficacy testing. Dance is also an important part of her life. She performs different styles, from traditional Mohiniyattam and Bharatanatyam, to more contemporary styles such as hip-hop. “I enjoy performing and being involved in cultural programmes, so although science is my profession, dance, creativity and community involvement have always remained an important part of who I am.” SuppliedDr Shilpa Saseendran Nair on stage during the 2026 Glammon Mrs India Worldwide pageant. Photo: Supplied Adding the beauty pageant on to all of these commitments would not have been possible without the support of her husband Premraj and her work colleagues, she said. “My husband, in particular, has been my strongest pillar through everything. “There were so many pageant-related tasks, from preparing and posting videos to organising different parts of the journey, and he became my photographer, videographer and constant support throughout. “He stood beside me in every possible way, and this achievement truly feels like something we accomplished together as a family.” Dr Nair said for her, the pageant was never about beauty or winning a crown. It was about challenging herself and stepping into “a completely different world”. “Through this journey, I wanted to show by example that a woman can pursue her career, raise a family, follow her passions, take on new challenges and still continue to dream. “The pageant gave me an opportunity to bring all these different parts of my life together and prove to myself that we are capable of much more than we sometimes imagine.” SuppliedUniversity of Otago researcher Dr Shilpa Saseendran Nair after being crowned the 2026 Glammon Mrs India Worldwide pageant winner, in Jaipur, India. Photo: Supplied As for the future, she said the pageant was most definitely “a bucket list” dream, and she had no plans to do it again. “Pageantry is not easy. It takes a lot of preparation, discipline, confidence and commitment, especially when you are balancing a career, family and other responsibilities. “Right now, I want to enjoy this achievement, make good use of the platform I have been given, and support other women who want to step outside their comfort zone and explore something new.” Professionally, she hoped to continue developing research that could make a genuine real-world impact, particularly in antimicrobial research and translating scientific discoveries into useful applications. “From this whole experience, I think I’ve learned not to put too many limits on what I might try next.” john.lewis@odt.co.nz