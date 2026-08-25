A Dunedin intermediate school principal fears she may have to pull future pupils out of a citywide science fair because of an overly “jam-packed” curriculum. Last Wednesday, primary and intermediate school teachers got their first look at new social science and science curriculums, with one principal saying there was too much content and too little time. Dunedin North Intermediate School principal Heidi Hayward worried the new curriculum left little space for hands-on learning, which she feared would mean pupils would not be able to enter into Aurora Energy Otago Science & Technology Fair for 2028. Every pupil at the school spent term 2 making, investigating and presenting their science fair project for the interschool event. The winners were then selected and entered into the Aurora Energy Otago Science & Technology Fair. This year, the school secured 14% of all awards — the most awards of any individual school. “However, this hands-on spirit of inquiry stands at a critical crossroads.” With the introduction of mandatory hourly requirements — such as ten hours a week of reading and writing, alongside five hours of maths — schools would be forced to reallocate timetabling and resources, Ms Hayward said. She did not believe the new “highly prescribed and jam-packed” curriculum left enough time for the classrooms to meet all their set requirements while also doing long-term and hands-on learning such as the science fair. “In the prescribed … curriculum, all investigative opportunities in science have designated, explicit contexts. “It is hard to know how we might teach the full … expectations, let alone add anything more.” It would try to come up with a solution, but was not sure what would be possible, Ms Hayward said. It would first impose the new social studies curriculum in 2027, then in 2028 it would introduce the science curriculum. That meant for now the school would still be able to attend the science fair next year. “I just don’t know how we would do the content that’s expected of us and anything extra, and this would fall into the ‘and anything extra’ category. “I genuinely fear that rich, experiential learning events like the Otago science fair may not survive the current wave of curriculum reforms.” Ministry of Education business operations te poutāhū curriculum centre general manager Antony Harvey said science fairs were a valuable way for students to apply and deepen their learning in authentic, practical ways. He not expect schools would need to stop offering those opportunities in order to implement the curriculum. “It is not intended that each knowledge statement requires a separate lesson, activity or assessment. “Some statements can be combined and addressed relatively quickly, while some require more depth.” The new curriculum provided greater clarity to the scope of knowledge and practices pupils were taught while still maintaining flexibility for teachers, he said. laine.priestley@odt.co.nz