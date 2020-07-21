Dunedin running hot and cold: From 17degC to snow to 200m

Dunedin has reached a balmy 17degC, but don't expect the warm weather to last, with the MetService expecting snow as low as 200m in the South on Thursday.

As of 12.30pm Dunedin was on 17degC, but elsewhere in the South today, the MetService is warning of snow on mountain passes. At 12.15pm Queenstown was the coldest town in New Zealand on 7.6degC.

Dunedin is also expected to cool down significantly over the next two days and the MetService is forecasting snow flurries as low as 200m for regional parts of Dunedin.

Today Crown Range Road is expected to get a few snow showers tonight and 1 to 2cm of snow could accumulate above 600m. A warning was also in place this morning.

"This is currently being ploughed, but be prepared to take it easy if you're headed that way. Don't forget to stick those chains in the boot," the Queenstown Lakes District Council said early this morning.

On the Milford Road a few snow showers were expected about the tunnel this afternoon, where 1cm of snow could accumulate at times.

Further snow showers could affect the road tonight and overnight, and 1cm to 3cm of snow could settle to around 500m.