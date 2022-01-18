Dunedin toetoe fire 'suspicious'

Dunedin crews were called to a suspicious fire in toetoe in the Silverstream area yesterday before returning overnight to control a flare-up.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said four appliances attended the blaze at the intersection of Silver Stream Valley Rd and Three Mile Hill Rd at 9.48pm.

A crew from Mosgiel attended first, then called for a second pump from the Roslyn station and two tankers from Portobello and Wakari stations.

Toetoe fires were ‘‘notoriously hard to extinguish’’, the spokesman said.

Crews returned to the scene in the early hours of this morning to deal with a flare-up at 2.41 am.

The initial fire was contained at 10.30pm, with around 180sq m burned.

It was being treated as suspicious, he said.

A nearby resident said he saw some kids throw something on the side of the road and it burst into flames.

‘‘There was a bit of a boom and then a couple of toetoes were on fire."

