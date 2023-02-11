Saturday, 11 February 2023

Earthworks begin for Roslyn retirement complex

    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Photo: Peter McIntosh
    Photo: Peter McIntosh
    Earthworks begin for the new Oracle Residences, in Roslyn.

    The four-storey 24-apartment boutique retirement complex is designed to give people the opportunity to stay in their community while making the decision to move to a retirement residence.

    It is situated on the site of the former New World supermarket.

    Property developer David Sycamore hoped the facility would be open as early as March next year.

     

    Advertisement