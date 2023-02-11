Earthworks begin for Roslyn retirement complex

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Earthworks begin for the new Oracle Residences, in Roslyn.
The four-storey 24-apartment boutique retirement complex is designed to give people the opportunity to stay in their community while making the decision to move to a retirement residence.
It is situated on the site of the former New World supermarket.
Property developer David Sycamore hoped the facility would be open as early as March next year.