Old people are staying in bed all day to stay warm and not use power as electricity prices bite. Electricity prices have come under the spotlight of late with a double digit prices rise over the past two years of around 16%, according to the Electricity Authority. Grey Power energy committee spokesman Terry King, of Invercargill, said older people were really struggling with the prices increases. "There's 900,000 people over the age 65 in New Zealand. "And 40% of those rely on super [New Zealand Superannuation] as their sole source of income. "Another 20% are marginal and so any price increases in food or power affects them.” It led to people having to choose between food and heating, he said. "They lie in bed and keep warm and they forgo, because that is what it comes down, purchasing, going to the supermarket or trying to reduce costs for power or power usage.” It was not a very nice way to be living, he said. “So, you've got to stay warm. “When the electricity reforms occurred some years ago, we were told that those reforms would lead to lower prices. "I think people are just getting sick and tired of price increases for electricity and everything else.” Now more generation was needed, power prices would continue to stay high to fund more capacity. There had been a push to get rid of solid fuel burners for better air quality, but it was leading to more people having to use more power, he said. OTAGO DAILY TIMES / OTAGO IMAGESFixed incomes and high power prices are forcing pensioners to make difficult decisions. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery Dunedin Bedding Bank operator Janine Walker said power prices had gotten worse and many people were hurting. That was leading to people making tough decisions around what to spend their money on. “I’m getting food donated, coming in to the door and within a few days it is all gone,” she said. People were staying in bed all day and although they kept warm, it was not good for their overall health, she said. She had about 30 hot water bottles at the start of July, but now had just six left. People really needed them, she said. Many people were unaware of how hard other people had it and it was hitting the elderly hard. Salvation Army regional community ministries manager Kerrie Palma said there was a lot of single men and women seeking food support. So far this year in Dunedin, there had been 502 households and 1081 instances of food support. “While these people are presenting for food increased costs and power bills are certainly contributing factors. "Households are one bill away from food insecurity. “There are no easy answers as it is a complex situation and each whanau has a story that has lead them to seek help.’’