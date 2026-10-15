Police were seen consoling two young people amid emotional scenes at a Dunedin house fire this morning.

A large police presence was visible alongside firefighters at the Loyalty St address.

Two young people were outside the property being consoled to police when a third woman ran up.

She was led over to police by a firefighter on scene.

The group were emotional as all three were driven away in a police car.

A neighbour said they were told there had been a fire that had started inside a laundry.

Emergency services in Loyalty St on Friday morning. Photo: Peter McIntosh

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they were called to the blaze in Loyalty St, Forbury, just after 11am on Friday.

Four crews from across Dunedin were in attendance.

“When we arrived there was a small fire on the premises,” the spokesman said.

“We still have three crews in attendance there.”

He declined to comment any further.

Police are in attendance and have advised the public to avoid the area.

Hato Hone St John was notified at 11.18am of a fire incident in Forbury, Dunedin.

One ambulance and one rapid response unit attended the scene.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz