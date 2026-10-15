Danny Watson, who hosted Newstalk ZB Afternoons and once worked on children’s TV, has died after a short illness.

Former New Zealand broadcaster and television host Danny Watson has died after a short illness, aged 73.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Danny Watson, 73 on Thursday October 15, who passed away peacefully surrounded by whānau and deep aroha,” his family said in a statement posted on the ZB website on Friday.

“A cherished husband, devoted father, and adored Koro, Danny is survived by his loving wife, four tamaraki, and six mokopuna, who were the absolute centre of his world.

“To many across Aotearoa, Danny was a familiar voice and face, who brought warmth, humour, and genuine human connection to television screens and radio airwaves for decades. But to us, he was the heart of our whānau.

“Danny was a man of extraordinary depth, wealth of knowledge, defined by strength and an endless appetite for life. A true man of many talents, he threw his whole heart into everything he did. He was passionate about Te Ao Māori o Waitaha, Ngā Puhi Kaumātua, Seido karate, beekeeping and many other endeavours.

“Danny lived life with boundless energy, generous spirit, and an extraordinary capacity for loving people. Danny made everyone feel seen and valued.”

Watson hosted Newstalk ZB’s Afternoons for 15 years from 2000 to 2015.

He began his career on children’s television with a role on Spot On, before moving on to iconic kid’s show, What Now?

NZME Chief Executive Michael Boggs said Watson’s loss will be felt right across the company.

“Many of our people worked alongside Danny over the years, and today is a very sad day for all of us at Newstalk ZB and NZME,” he said in a statement.

“Danny had a real gift for connecting with listeners, and for so many New Zealanders his voice was part of everyday life. He was a wonderful colleague and friend to many here, and he will be greatly missed.

“So many of our team loved catching up with Danny at our recent ZB 100-year celebration, and all our thoughts are with his wife Teresa, their children, his wider family and friends.”