'Engage your brain' - Police advice for O-Week

Police advice to students includes some tips for those planning on drinking. Stock photo

As Orientation Week looms, Dunedin police are encouraging students to have fun but leave antisocial antics at home.

Otago Coastal prevention manager Acting Inspector Jared Kirk said police wanted students to have fun but stay safe during Orientation Week, which begins on Monday.

“Please engage your brain before acting — We want you to enjoy all that is great about being a student in Dunedin, but not at the expense of someone else or someone else’s property,” Insp Kirk said.

Police wanted to students to be feel safe and be safe.

“We welcome you to our city; however, please leave any antisocial antics at home,’’ Insp Kirk said.

Parents and caregivers could play a part in making sure students had the information they needed to stay safe while enjoying themselves.

He encouraged students to be respectful, register their parties with Good One, look after their mates and secure their belongings — including flats and cars.

For students planning on drinking they should look after their friends and stick with them.

Students should also have a plan to get home safely such as walking with others.

Getting paid transport home or a trusted sober driver to give them a lift were also options.

Students should be aware of liquor ban areas and it was important to have an agreed place to meet up with friends if groups got separated during a night out.

They should make sure their phones were fully charged and should have something substantial to eat before going out partying.

It was a good idea to have a glass of water between each alcoholic drink.

‘‘Never leave your drink unattended or accept any drinks that you haven't personally seen poured, especially from strangers,’’ Insp Kirk said.

He also encouraged people to challenge any inappropriate actions or comments and report them to bar staff — or police if necessary.

Sexual assault was unacceptable, police took it extremely seriously and would investigate every incident reported to them.

‘‘It is never the victim’s fault and should not be tolerated in any situation,’’ Insp Kirk said.

People should not seek to take advantage of vulnerable or intoxicated people and should not allow their mates to do it either, he said.

In an emergency, people should call 111 if something was happening now or 105 if it had already happened.