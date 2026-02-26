Dart Engineering’s sign in Kaikorai Valley Rd, Dunedin. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH A significant Queenstown and Dunedin-based engineering company is facing liquidation over tax debt of more than $1 million. An application has been made by Inland Revenue to put Dart Engineering (2006) Ltd into liquidation because of unpaid tax. A hearing is set for next Thursday in the High Court at Christchurch. A statement of claim filed with the High Court in November last year said Dart Engineering owed Inland Revenue $1,160,271.61. That was made up of $685,077.75 for employer activities and $475,193.86 for GST. Court documents show on September 15 last year the defendant company was served with a statutory demand for the payment of $576,369.25. The company failed to comply with the statutory demand and was said to be insolvent and unable to pay its debts. The bulk of the debt concerning employer activities came from the failure to pay PAYE tax, the documents show. GST was not paid and penalties and interest added to that debt. Dart Engineering Ltd is owned by Queenstown businessman Regan Williamson. The business is situated on State Highway 6 in Frankton and offers all varieties of engineering work. Dart Engineering opened a branch in Dunedin more than five years ago in Kaikorai Valley Rd. The business appeared still to be operating yesterday. Mr Williamson did not answer calls when contacted yesterday. Dart Engineering general manager Richard Cramond had no comment when contacted and referred all comment to Mr Williamson. It is unclear how many employees the company has and how many are employed there at present. Mr Williamson used to be a top-performing jetboat driver, having placed in the top three in the world jetboat marathon championships.