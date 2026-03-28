Taieri Network community connector Jean Bonner. PHOTO: SAM HENDERSON

An energetic outdoor challenge inspired by The Amazing Race television show will get the brain and body working during an upcoming gathering on the Taieri.

The annual Taieri Rangatahi Youth Hui is returning next month, offering adolescents in the Mosgiel and Taieri Plain area a chance to share their perspectives on local activities.

Organised by the Taieri Network, the event for year 7 to 10 students will take place during the Term 1 school holidays on Thursday, April 9.

Support for the event comes from Findex Otago and the Saddle Hill Foundation Trust.

Taieri Network community connector Jean Bonner said this will be the fourth hui, previous events providing information on what teenagers in the area wanted, such as more activities to do locally.

"It will be a fun, engaging day filled with connection, activities, and opportunities to learn more about what is available for young people in our community," Mrs Bonner said.

The outdoor challenge will take place at Brooklands Park behind the Taieri Bowling Club.

"We have invited various community organisations that have a connection with youth to each host a challenge."

Participants will be placed into groups of four to six to complete tasks hosted by entities such as the Taieri Tennis Club, Boys’ Brigade, Girl Guides, Dunedin Young Farmers and Otago Fish & Game.

The game will be a way for youth to take part in a fun activity, make new friends and discover groups operating in the area.

"To connect with other people they may not have had a lot to do with before and learn a little bit about those organisations along the way."

Four head students and two deputy head students from Taieri College are helping plan the day and will act as masters of ceremonies.

Music students from Taieri College will provide entertainment throughout the hui.

The Taieri Network is asking people to register beforehand by visiting taierinetwork.co.nz.

Details

What: Taieri Rangatahi Youth Hui

When: Thursday, April 9, 11am-3pm

Where: Taieri Bowling ClubRegistration essential — visit taierinetwork.co.nz

sam.henderson@thestar.co.nz