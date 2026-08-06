A Dunedin man smashed in all but one window of a home using an axe during an alleged drunken fit of rage.

The 24-year-old man was outside the home of a person he knew in Beresford St, Wakari at 1.30am on Friday when he began smashing in the home’s windows, Senior Sergeant Iain Notman, of Dunedin, said.

When police arrived they discovered the man had managed to smash every window except one.

The perpetrator was found soon after in his car and “clearly intoxicated,” Snr Sgt Notman said.

He underwent breath testing procedures and recorded a breath alcohol level of 519mcgs — the legal limit is 250mcgs.

His vehicle was also searched and the axe he used in the attack was found.

The man was arrested and charged with intentional damage and driving with excess breath alcohol.

He will appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz