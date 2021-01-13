Everyone out as seal and sea lion join in

Swimmers cooling off at St Kilda Beach this afternoon had to get out of the water after a seal and sea lion decided to join them.

A group of up to 30 swimmers briefly left the water about 2pm, when a seal, apparently playfully, joined them by swimming between the flags.

Regional lifeguard Carina Donegan said the seal quickly swam off, and the people resumed swimming as was the case later, about 2.30pm, when a large sea lion appeared about 5m north of the flags.

A few of about 20 people in the area briefly left the water, but the sea lion also swam away, she said.