Ex-councillor, executive dies

Former Cadbury executive and Dunedin city councillor Paul Hudson has died. He was 73.

Mr Hudson had had a stroke.

Paul Hudson.

He died on Sunday, his family said.

"Paul was dedicated to serving the community, local government, and commerce, and did this with passion for over 50 years," his death notice said.

Mr Hudson was made a Member of the Order of New Zealand in 2014 for services to business and the community.

He worked for Cadbury Fry Hudson between 1973 and 1996.

He held elected positions on Port Chalmers and Dunedin City Councils between 1980 and 2013, including deputy mayor on both councils.

He was also chairman of Dunedin City Holdings for 18 years, when distributions to the council totalled more than $280 million.

An obituary will follow.