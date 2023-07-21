Excitement builds for city's Cup kick-off

Philippines fans Marian Nipal (left) and Princess Arenas get into the World Cup in the Octagon this afternoon. Photos: Gregor Richardson

Fans have been gathering in central Dunedin ahead of the Women’s World Cup match between Switzerland and the Philippines this evening.

It's the city's first match of the tournament, which kicked off with a thrilling 1-0 win for New Zealand over Norway in Auckland last night.

Today's game shapes as an exciting match-up as both teams have had an intriguing road to the World Cup.

The Swiss, ranked 20th in the world standings, failed to qualify for the 2019 World Cup, but make a welcome return, advancing this time after a 2-1 victory against Wales in extra time.

Meanwhile, the Philippines, ranked 46th, have been on the rise in the past year and are making their debut at the World Cup on our shores.

Fifa officials are expecting a crowd of about 20,000 for the game.