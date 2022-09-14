Wednesday, 14 September 2022

Explicit pic threat used in voucher scam

    By Oscar Francis
    Police are warning people to take care online after a Dunedin resident was allegedly scammed out of $100 in iTunes vouchers.

    Constable Nick Turner, of Dunedin said a young man was threatened by a woman through Instagram.

    She told him that if he didn't give her $800 in iTunes vouchers, she would send explicit photos to his friends, Const Turner said.

    The man sent $100 worth of vouchers, immediately regretted it and contacted police.

    The incident served as a reminder to be wary online, as romance scams were well known, Const Turner said.

     

