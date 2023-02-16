Extensive damage to car in Macandrew Bay crash

A vehicle was extensively damaged but the driver avoided injury when his car rolled in Macandrew Bay this morning.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to the scene on Portobello Rd about 8.40am.

The car had hit the bank on the left side of the road and rolled, he said

The vehicle sustained extensive damage and the 57-year-old male driver was taken to Dunedin Hospital to be assessed, although no injuries were reported.

Members of the public stopped to help the driver and clear the road while waiting for emergency services to arrive, Snr Sgt Bond said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews from Lookout Point and St Kilda stations attended.