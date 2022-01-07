'Extensive damage': Firefighters battle Waikouaiti blaze

An early morning fire in Waikouaiti has left a home badly damaged.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said it was called to the fire in Bourke St about 3.30am.

Upon arrival, crews from Waikouaiti and Palmerston found the wooden home "well alight" and requested for additional resources to fight the blaze.

They were joined by crews from Willowbank and Waitati.

The home suffered "extensive damage".

Nobody was home at the time of the blaze.

The fire had been extinguished and a fire investigator was working at the scene to establish a cause, she said.