Friday, 7 January 2022

'Extensive damage': Firefighters battle Waikouaiti blaze

    By Wyatt Ryder
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    An early morning fire in Waikouaiti has left a home badly damaged.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said it was called to the fire in Bourke St about 3.30am.

    Upon arrival, crews from Waikouaiti and Palmerston found the wooden home "well alight" and requested for additional resources to fight the blaze.

    They were joined by crews from Willowbank and Waitati.

    The home suffered "extensive damage".

    Nobody was home at the time of the blaze.

    The fire had been extinguished and a fire investigator was working at the scene to establish a cause, she said. 

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter