Female bus driver 'punched in the head'

A female bus driver was allegedly assaulted by a man who threw a bottle at the bus and forced his way on board in South Dunedin, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the 40-year-old man threw a bottle at a bus, smashing one of its windows at 9pm last night.

When the bus pulled over on King Edward St, the man forced his way on board and allegedly assaulted the driver by punching her in the head.

He went on to abuse the passengers on the bus before he fled on foot.

Dunedin police caught up with the man and arrested him.

Bail was opposed and the man was charged with intentional damage, assault and breaching bail.

Otago Regional Council transport team leader Julian Phillips said: "Otago Regional Council is concerned for the driver, given the dangerous situation they faced. Driver safety is very important for us."

The council was unable to comment on the incident as the matter was before the court.

A 40-year-old man appeared in the Dunedin District Court this afternoon charged with assault and wilful damage, allegedly committed while he was on bail over another inner-city incident.

He opted not to apply for bail today and will be back in court in a fortnight.

