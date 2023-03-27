Filleul St reopens after chemical scare

Emergency services have cleared the scene after a chemical scare in central Dunedin this evening.



A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said firefighters were called to Filleul St by ambulance staff about 5.10pm today.

It appeared two chemicals were mixed together and accidentally spilt.

At least one of the chemicals was believed to have been a household product.

Firefighters cleared the house, diluted the chemical spill, absorbed the chemicals and ventilated the house.

An ambulance checked over a couple of men, who were not believed to have been injured, the spokeswoman said.

A witness said he had been walking home when he came across the scene.

Police and firefighters could be seen talking to a young man before taking him to wash his hands under a fire hydrant.

Emergency services at the scene of a chemical scare in Filleul St. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

He was then taken to an ambulance.

Firefighters could be seen going into the Filleul St house wearing gas masks.

Windows of the property had been opened, the witness said.

Filleul St, and its intersections with London and Hanover Sts were blocked off while emergency services dealt with the incident, the spokesman said.

The scene was cleared and the road reopened about 6.10pm.

