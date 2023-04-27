Fire after vehicle left revving in Mosgiel: police

Police have located a vehicle they say caught fire due to continuous revving in Mosgiel early this morning.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police received reports from members of the public who heard the sound of revving for about five minutes in Duke Rd about 4.30am.

When officers arrived, the vehicle was found abandoned and had a wooden plank on the accelerator, causing it to catch fire, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The vehicle has not been reported as stolen.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said one Mosgiel appliance attended and put the fire out.

titus.lambertlane@odt.co.nz