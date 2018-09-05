Fire allegedly lit by homeless man living in former bar

A fire at a former Dunedin bar was started by a homeless man living in the building, police say.

Acting Inspector Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said officers from the Criminal Investigation Branch had spoken with a man after a fire was reported at the vacant building called Terminus and formerly known as The Break, at the corner of Moray Pl and Great King St.

The man was believed to be sleeping homeless in the former bar and had set a fire in the premises, Insp Dinnissen said.

The man was due to appear in court today.

A senior firefighter at the scene said a small fire in the ornamental outdoor fireplace on the ground floor was extinguished without issue shortly after 7pm yesterday evening.

A police officer led one person away from the scene towards the Dunedin Central Police Station.

Police at the scene were seen interviewing a witness and CIB staff were in attendance.