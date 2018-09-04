Fire at former Dunedin bar extinguished

Emergency services tackled a fire at a former bar and nightclub in Central Dunedin this evening.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman said firefighters were at the scene just after 7pm where a fire was reported at the vacant building now called Terminus and formerly known as The Break.

Two appliances were at the scene at the corner of Moray Pl and Great King St near Countdown Central.

A senior firefighter said they had no problem extinguishing the small fire in the ornamental outdoor fireplace.

A witness said she saw three people hanging around the building shortly before the fire crew arrived.

A police officer led one person away from the scene towards the Dunedin Central Police Station.

As of 8pm fire crews and police were still at the scene where police were interviewing a witness and the CIB was in attendance.

A Fenz spokeswoman said a fire investigator would be attending as the small blaze was being treated as suspicious due to the fact the building was vacant.