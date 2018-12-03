Firefighters to the rescue after bad start to week

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A Dunedin family's week got off to a mixed start after they had to be rescued by a fire crew when two children locked themselves in, and a parent out, of their Northeast Valley home this morning.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said a crew from Willowbank Station was deployed shortly before 8am to a Primrose Bank property.
They arrived to find two children locked inside the home, and the parent waiting outside.
The firefighters managed to unlock the door and departed shortly thereafter.