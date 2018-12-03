Monday, 3 December 2018

Firefighters to the rescue after bad start to week

    By George Block
    A Dunedin family's week got off to a mixed start after they had to be rescued by a fire crew when two children locked themselves in, and a parent out, of their Northeast Valley home this morning.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said a crew from Willowbank Station was deployed shortly before 8am to a Primrose Bank property.

    They arrived to find two children locked inside the home, and the parent waiting outside.

    The firefighters managed to unlock the door and departed shortly thereafter. 

