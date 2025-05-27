First responder to help with NSW flood relief

Michele Poole. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Dunedin emergency responder Michele Poole will form part of a team of six specialist personnel to assist with the ongoing flood response in New South Wales.

On Friday, a record flood cut through eastern Australia, caking houses in silt, washing out roads and separating 50,000 people from help.

Today, Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) personnel from around the country will be deployed across the Ditch to provide on-the-ground support to people affected by the flooding after being asked for help by the New South Wales State Emergency Service.

Ms Poole, a Dunedin-based community liaison officer, said being deployed overseas could "certainly be more intense" simply because the environment was less familiar.

"Nobody gets into a job with Fire and Emergency without really wanting to help the community when they need us.

"Our job really is to make sure that the people who have been immediately affected by this flood are getting the support that they need.

"The principles of what we practise are exactly the same — you expect to work long days supporting the community."

Ms Poole said the flooding in New South Wales was beyond what would be seen in New Zealand, "even when compared to the largest floods we’ve had".

This is not the first time she has been deployed to Australia.

In 2023, Ms Poole was sent to Queensland to help local communities during the bush fires.

Fenz has arrangements with Australia and North America to provide mutual assistance.

"We go when we’re able to and when they need support, with the knowledge that one day in return, if we need international support, it’s available as well."

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz