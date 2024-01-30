Fleeing teen driver spiked, arrested

Police spiked a fleeing car in Dunedin early today then arrested the teenage driver after he fled the scene on foot.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police saw a Nissan Tiida speeding on King Edward St, in South Dunedin, about 3.30am.

When signalled to stop, the driver did not, he said.

The car fled at speed, running red lights at King Edward St and Hillside Rd.

Police did not pursue, Snr Sgt Bond said.

However, a short time later the car was seen again and this time it was spiked, deflating two tyres.

The car came to a stop in Strathallan St and its occupants — a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old — got out and fled on foot.

The two teenagers, from Invercargill, were caught.

The car was determined to have been stolen in Invercargill, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The 15-year-old was arrested and charged with unlawfully taking a vehicle, dangerous driving, aggravated failing to stop, and possession of an offensive weapon.

The driver had run from the car with a tomahawk in hand, but threw it away during the pursuit, he said.