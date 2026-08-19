Keeping patients stable while travelling at high speeds in the cabin of a helicopter is no easy feat, but nurse Mo Beentjes did it for 30 years. Ms Beentjes has been a nurse at the intensive care unit at Dunedin Hospital for 41 years, and yesterday was her last day before retirement. She had been a flight nurse for 30 of those years and flew in “very tiny” helicopters when she started. “The helicopters have changed so much,” she said. Helicopters Otago chief executive Graeme Gale was always upgrading and updating the helicopters, she said. “We were the first to have night vision goggles,” she recalled. The longest trip Ms Beentjes had been on in the chopper was to Greymouth — and the weather was not very good. Asked about her best memories, she talked about the friendships she had with people at Helicopters Otago. “We all got on so well,” she said. “I really enjoy flying all the time.” The most challenging part of her job was when a patient in the helicopter was really sick. “The challenging thing is keeping the patient stable … increasing and decreasing medications as we’re flying,” she said. One funny anecdote she remembered was when someone needed to pee while in the helicopter. They had taken a patient somewhere and they were giving somebody a lift back who happened to work with Helicopters Otago. They got into the air “and then he wanted to have a pee”, she said. “And we were saying, well, there’s a pee bag at the back there if you want to use it.” “So, he went right down to the back of the chopper to have a pee. And … I said, ‘I’m not watching. We are taking photographs, though’,” she laughed. “I don’t think he’ll ever live that one down.” On Tuesday, she had her last flight in the helicopter; a trip to Queenstown to pick up a patient and bring them back to Dunedin for specialist care. Her retirement plans were to fly to Perth for the birth of her daughter’s third baby and do some home renovations. “So, I’m quite busy. And that’s without taking up anything in between,” she said. Ms Beentjes was ready for the next chapter of her life, and was glad to be leaving on good terms. She did not have any plans to get back in a helicopter anytime soon. felicity.dear@odt.co.nz