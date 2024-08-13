Flood protection projects boosted

The Lower Taieri Flood Protection Scheme & East/West Taieri Drainage Schemes, including Contour Channel. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The government has given a $5.4 million funding boost to flood protection work on the Taieri and more money has been allocated for three projects in Southland.

Regional Development Minister Shane Jones yesterday announced in a statement the government would contribute $101.1m from the Regional Infrastructure Fund to 42 consented priority flood resilience projects that would protect valuable land and assets in 11 regions during severe weather.

Otago Regional Council chief executive Richard Saunders said in a statement the funding was good news for Otago and the wider sector and it would assist further works on the Taieri Contour Channel flood-bank project.

The Contour Channel resilience upgrade was one of several key projects within the ORC’s wider flood protection schemes, which covers more than 200km across Otago.

Safety and Resilience Committee co-chairman Gary Kelliher said the funding would accelerate the work.

"We know that this flood infrastructure is critical to not just the properties directly protected, but to the wider Otago region.

"Being able to accelerate this project ensures that the benefits can be realised sooner", he said.

Environment Southland chairman Nicol Horrell said the council welcomed the government’s decision to invest in flood protection, recognising its enormous importance to the economy and the recovery of communities following extreme weather events.

The Southland flood protection projects to benefit from the funding are in the Oreti and Aparima catchments and the Te Anau Basin.

The government will contribute $3m to Oreti and $300,000 to both the Aparima and Te Anau projects. Environment Southland will contribute $2.4m.