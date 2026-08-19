A Dunedin police officer and mother with terminal cancer has been heartened by recent support from the community.

At 41, Tamsyn Hayes has about three months left to live if she can continue her present cancer treatment.

But up until last weekend, the Dunedin police constable and former professional Ironman athlete did not have enough money to continue her treatment because it is not funded in New Zealand.

She is fighting to stay alive long enough to create as many memories as possible with her 10-year-old daughter Anja.

Following an article about her situation in the Otago Daily Times at the weekend, the Givealittle appeal set up to help raise funds for her cancer treatment had jumped from about $49,000 to more than $76,000.

Const Hayes said she was “absolutely blown away” by the support from the community.

“It’s crazy.

“I’m still getting lots of private messages and people sharing the ODT article from up and down the country … and also people I know overseas from my old triathlon days.”

She said she was particularly struck by the number of supportive and caring comments that were being left alongside financial donations on her Givealittle page.

Initially, she was concerned that being a police officer and a member of the armed offenders squad would attract a lot of negative attention from certain sectors of the community.

Constable Tamsyn Hayes when she was a member of the Dunedin Armed Offenders Squad. Photo: Supplied

“I was sure there was going to be lots of horrible comments, but I was surprised to see some people I recognised dealing with over the years writing nice comments.

“It does show you there are some nice people out there.

“I’m absolutely blown away really, by just how generous everyone has been.

“Also, people have asked for my details to send me packages of all sorts of things, to help out at home.”

Dunedin police officer, former professional Ironman athlete and terminal cancer patient Tamsyn Hayes is battling to raise funds for a treatment that will extend her life. Photo: Supplied

Const Hayes said the money raised would give her another three months if the treatment continued to work.

In 2023, she was diagnosed with stage 3, triple-negative breast cancer — the most aggressive form of the disease.

Since then, it has developed into metastatic triple-negative breast cancer.

It is so aggressive it can keep growing alongside cancer treatments, and eventually cancer drugs stop working.

She has already gone through one drug treatment which had stopped working, and the money raised on Givealittle would help pay for a new unfunded drug — Trodelvy.

Even with discounts from the drug company, it cost $20,000 a month.

“It’s basically $20,000 a month until it stops working, or I pass away.

“I’m hoping at least I can last another three months on it.”

She said Trodelvy was able to work for longer for some people.

“I will stay on it as long as it keeps working, and for as long as I can keep affording it.”

Any extra time would be invaluable, she said.

“I have to do everything I can to be here for Anja, even though it’s horrible treatment and it’s not fun.

“I’ve told her I will fight until my last breath to stay around for her as long as I can, because I want her to have as many memories as possible of our life together.”

john.lewis@odt.co.nz