Forsyth Barr recommits to stadium

Forsyth Barr Stadium will remain Forsyth Barr Stadium. Photo: ODT files

Forsyth Barr Stadium is keeping its name after the investment firm signed up for a 10-year naming rights agreement.

The rights were up for renewal which meant a name change was possible, but Forsyth Barr agreed to pay for another ten years.

In a joint press release with the stadium's operator Dunedin Venues Management Ltd they highlighted what the roofed stadium had brought to Dunedin.

"Over the past 10 years the many sporting and cultural events at Forsyth Barr Stadium have injected millions of dollars into the local economy.

"For example, Ed Sheeran’s triple concert held over Easter 2018 injected $38 million into the city which added economic benefit to a huge amount of community pride and spirit generated by the event."

Forsyth Barr board chairman David Kirk said the reconfirmed sponsorship was a vote of confidence in the Dunedin region.

“Many people will know that the very first Forsyth Barr office opened here in 1936.

"We’re committed supporters of the region and staunch advocates for what Dunedin and Otago deliver to New Zealand,” Mr Kirk said.

In reconfirming the partnership, Forsyth Barr managing director Neil Paviour-Smith said the company had worked closely with stadium's managers Dunedin Venues Management Ltd to create and maintain a world-class venue.

“Forsyth Barr Stadium is acknowledged as one of the best facilities in the world.

"It’s a favourite with international acts, and one of the preferred arenas for the best sports teams to perform in."

He said this made the venue the perfect match for the Forsyth Barr business.

He noted the agreement came in a "tough year".

"This early recommitment is a strong signal of our confidence in the future of the stadium, the region and the economy."

Dunedin Venues Management chief executive Terry Davies welcomed the recommitment by Forsyth Barr and highlighted the value of such enduring partnerships.

“Forsyth Barr has been fundamental to the success of the stadium. They have been our partner since day one, and we are thrilled that they will be alongside us for the next 10 years.

"A 20-year corporate partnership is a relatively rare thing and we’re absolutely delighted to re-sign a long-term partnership with a stalwart of the Dunedin business scene."