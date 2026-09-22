A display of hand-crafted intricate Elizabethan caskets has taken centre stage at a major new exhibition showcasing work by local embroiderers.

Otago Embroiderers’ Guild member Sharon Evans said four years’ work for members of the guild was on display at the Dunedin Community Gallery in Princes St this week between 10am and 4pm.

“There is an amazing array of things, traditional counted work through to some quite contemporary artwork . . . it’s all done in stitch, so there’s a great variety of things to look at.”

Usually, the guild had a guest exhibitor on show, but this year members decided to present their Elizabethan caskets, which they had been taught how to embroider by an Australian artist.

The entire project took between two and three years for those making the caskets.