A man egging people on for fight in Dunedin’s main drag was arrested after allegedly striking a teenager with pebbles, police say.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said officers responded to reports of disorder and an assault in George St, about 2.45pm on Monday.

Witnesses and victims told police a man had tried to “entice a group into a fight and was verbally threatening them”, Sgt Lee said.

“As the victims were loading items into their vehicle, the male ran towards them, throwing multiple rocks at them, striking the vehicle and a 17-year-old female before he ran away.”

The victim was not hurt and there was no damage to the vehicle.

The 30-year-old man, who was known to police, was found after a review of CCTV footage.

He was arrested, charged with assaults person with a weapon and breach of bail, Sgt Lee said.

He was held in custody and appeared in the Dunedin District Court on Tuesday.

The man did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody to reappear on September 8.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz