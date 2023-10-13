Girl (13) tried to steal car in Macandrew Bay

A 13-year-old girl has admitted trying to steal a car in Macandrew Bay early today, police say.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police came across a Toyota Aqua parked on the side of the road in Marion St at 3.35am.

The car had a smashed window and the girl was sitting in the driver’s seat.

She admitted to breaking into the vehicle and trying to steal it, Sgt Lee said.

The tools the girl used to break into the car, a screwdriver and a wrench, were also found inside the vehicle.

Damage had been done to the ignition barrel of the car.

The girl was referred to Youth Aid, Sgt Lee said.

