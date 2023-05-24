Giving it a try

Photo: Peter McIntosh

Caitlyn Read (9), of Dunedin, plays badminton during a "trybrary" installation at Chingford Park in North East Valley yesterday.

Valley Project team member Nathan Laurie, who co-organised the event, said Otago Museum and Sport Otago supported yesterday’s trybrary when people of all ages could come to the park and borrow equipment to use in the park.

Yesterday’s event was aimed at getting people "switched on" to the concept.

About 15 people came to the park between 3.30pm and 4.30pm, he said.