Govt failing on transport needs: paper

The lower South Island appears at risk of further failure to have its transport needs properly considered and funded, Dunedin city councillors look poised to argue.

Dunedin’s significance as a regional centre is also undervalued, it is argued in a draft paper to be discussed by the Dunedin City Council today.

The council’s customer and regulatory services committee will debate a draft submission about a government draft policy statement on land transport for 2024-34. It contains some pointed commentary.

"It is disappointing that the government has not shown a similar level of commitment to Dunedin’s transport challenges as it has to Auckland and Wellington.

"Similarly, it is notable that there are no projects on the strategic investment programme in the lower South Island."

The draft submission says the city council supports the strategic direction of the draft government policy statement, but "is concerned that it fails to consider the transport needs of the lower South Island and fails to set a sustainable long-term pathway for funding".

It says a focus on growth as the primary driver for national funding would result in under-investment in regional cities such as Dunedin, which is not considered a tier-1 centre.

The council could suggest the role a city plays in the economy of a region be considered along with growth to determine investment status.

If faith is retained in the classification system, Dunedin should be considered a tier-1 urban area and "be given a greater focus" for government investment in transport, the draft submission says.

It was historically one of the four main centres, had the sixth-highest population now and was the major city serving the lower South Island.

It had "a major export port, a concentration of professional and scientific services, and provides tertiary education and healthcare services to the Otago and Southland regions".

"While it is not experiencing the rapid growth of some urban areas, it is a significant generator of transport trips from across the lower South Island."

The council suggests in its draft submission the harbour arterial bypass route in Dunedin should be a "government commitment".

Adjusting streets on the harbour side of the railway line to make the route flow better as a bypass of the city centre is part of a package of works aimed at offsetting traffic disruption expected to result from construction of the city’s new hospital.

The draft submission comments the package, known as Shaping Future Dunedin Transport, should be included in the government’s policy statement.

The council’s draft submission also refers to rail investment.

A business case to consider restarting inter-regional rail services, or possibly improving bus links between Christchurch and Invercargill, should be a priority in the next three years, it is argued.

A trial commuter rail service between Mosgiel and Dunedin could be established "relatively quickly".

The council signalled it wanted urgent policy work to be done about ensuring there was sufficient revenue to fund transport investments longer term.

The draft concluded with a call for "fair and equitable distribution of funding across New Zealand".