PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Igor, played by Sam McIntyre, and Sloane Smith (7), create a fireball as part of a hydrogen bubble experiment at the Bang! Science Show at the Dunedin Teachers College Auditorium on Saturday.

The show, which was part of the New Zealand International Science Festival, featured Dr Frankenstein and Igor performing mad science experiments with fire, ice and smoke to find the best super-villain power.

The show was written by comedian and playwright Abby Howells and directed by Arcade Theatre's Alex Wilson.