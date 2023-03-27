A great day to be a kid in Dunedin

REPORT: CAS SAUNDERS / PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Youngsters were treated to a day of fun at Forsyth Barr Stadium yesterday.

Games, sports, balloon animals, face painting and even a magician kept families entertained at Plunket Children’s Day.

Among those taking part was 2-year-old Donnacha Curran, of Dunedin, who was accompanied by his mother, Karen.

Donnacha was all smiles as he hopped around on a green dinosaur-shaped moon-hopper.

"It’s been a really chilled out day — absolutely great," Ms Curran said.

As some of the younger children enjoyed the activities with their parents, others picnicked on the stadium turf with their teddy bears and soft toys while watching local magician Jonathan Usher and fairy Rainbow Rosalind perform on the stage.