A trial road closure in Dunedin’s Town Belt has been labelled “a completely useless exercise”. That assessment came from city councillor Lee Vandervis, who said the results — such as that walking and cycling increased during the trial and decreased when cars returned — could easily have been predicted. The upshot of a contentious three-month closure of part of Queens Dr and Braid Rd to most vehicles is the Dunedin City Council has no plans for further trials or changes to walking and cycling access for the Town Belt. The council received more than 1500 submissions on the subject — a majority against making temporary changes permanent. Cr Vandervis said the project was a poor use of more than $28,000 of public funds — about half from the council and the rest from NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi — and most councillors had wanted the trial to be successful. His argument the trial had not been useful was widely disputed by other councillors at Thursday’s policy and planning committee meeting. Cr Mickey Treadwell said the trial had succeeded as a data exercise. Cr Steve Walker said a trial could be the best way to test an idea. The council’s engagement and trial summary report said the temporary nature of the trial “provided an opportunity to observe how the corridor functioned under changed vehicle access conditions and to gather community and stakeholder feedback alongside technical monitoring”. “It provided information regarding transport patterns, recreation use, user experience and perceptions of the reserve environment associated with the temporary access arrangements.” Cr Jo Galer said she was glad the trial had not led to a permanent road closure. “I hope it will not return in any shape or form.” Amid a series of points of order, Cr Galer doubted the trial had emerged from sound origins. “The question remains: who really wanted this trial?” The council voted 10-4 late last year for the trial to go ahead. Cr Galer did not believe the “grounds to hold the trial were ever there”. Among her arguments to back that up were comments from Dunedin Town Belt Reserve Management Plan hearing chairman and former councillor Andrew Whiley expressing surprise about the concept getting picked up. It had seemingly arisen from “a request” from “one submitter”, he suggested before the city council’s by-election this year. Cr Galer was elected in the by-election. Dunedin Mayor Sophie Barker said it was unfortunate the by-election period had coincided with the trial. Several councillors decried abuse council staff had received over the project. Cr Treadwell said there had been vicious attacks online and Cr Mandy Mayhem said staff had no reason to be on the receiving end of abuse. Cr Russell Lund said engagement from the council had been skewed in favour of groups that supported the road closures. He noted the Automobile Association was not approached for its input. The AA did put in a submission.