Thursday, 25 March 2021

Call for better staffing in aged residential care facilities

    By Mike Houlahan
    Aged residential care nurses took to Dunedin's streets today to call for better staffing in aged residential care facilities.

    Current staffing levels were inadequate, and the elderly deserved far better, local New Zealand Nurses Organisation organiser Colette Wright said.

    She and several colleagues collected signatures for an open letter to be sent to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, which called for mandatory staffing levels to be set for aged care facilities.

