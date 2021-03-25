You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Aged residential care nurses took to Dunedin's streets today to call for better staffing in aged residential care facilities.
Current staffing levels were inadequate, and the elderly deserved far better, local New Zealand Nurses Organisation organiser Colette Wright said.
She and several colleagues collected signatures for an open letter to be sent to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, which called for mandatory staffing levels to be set for aged care facilities.