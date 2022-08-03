First S.I. case of monkeypox

Southern clinicians are receiving training this week on how to manage monkeypox, just as the first South Island case of the disease is reported.

The Ministry of Health said yesterday the first case of the disease in the South Island — and just the third in New Zealand — had been confirmed.

The person, understood not to be in the southern region, is in isolation.

"There is no evidence of community transmission from this case," a statement said.

"Public health staff have assessed the risk of transmission from this case as low."

Coincidentally, Te Whatu Ora Southern staff were this week receiving further training on monkeypox case management should it be required, medical officer of health Susan Jack said.

"Te Whatu Ora Southern has protocols in place for investigating and identification of any suspected monkeypox cases, as well as monitoring of contacts."

The Ministry of Health has asked any clinician dealing with a suspected case of monkeypox to contact the local medical officer of health.

"Information about all recent travel, sexual history and smallpox immunisation history should be collected."

The last WHO update, released late last month, said at that time 3040 cases of monkeypox had been reported, from 47 countries.

What is monkeypox?

- Formerly largely confined to western and central Africa. Overseas travel has recently allowed it to spread. World Health Organisation recently declared the current outbreak a global health emergency.

- Initial symptoms include headache, acute fever, muscle aches and tiredness; rashes and sores appear a few days later.

- Does not spread easily between people but can be transmitted through sexual or intimate contact, contact with clothing or linen, direct contact with lesions, or via respiratory droplets.

- Is usually a mild illness but recovery can take some weeks.

- Smallpox vaccine also provides protection against monkeypox.