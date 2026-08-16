A Dunedin surfer was rescued from rough waters by helicopter after being missing for over 30 minutes.

The 31-year-old woman had been surfing with her friend at Smaills Beach on Sunday when she disappeared from view just before 11am, Senior Sergeant Iain Notman, of Dunedin, said.

Conditions at the time included large surf and a strong eastbound current, he said.

The missing surfer’s friend called emergency service and police, Search and Rescue, Surf Life Saving New Zealand, Hato Hone St John and Helicopters Otago went to the scene.

After over 30 minutes, she was finally spotted hanging on to a large rock ledge by the helicopter crew, Snr Sgt Notman said.

“Surf rescue personnel were unable to safely access the location and the rescue helicopter subsequently conducted a successful winch rescue.”

She was dropped off at the Smaills Beach carpark where she was assessed by paramedics.

The woman was reported to have minor injuries.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz